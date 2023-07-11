Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news Get App
e-paper Subscribe
Business News/ News / Supreme Court says Centre's third extension of ED Director SK Mishra ‘illegal’

Supreme Court says Centre's third extension of ED Director SK Mishra ‘illegal’

1 min read 11 Jul 2023, 02:15 PM IST Chanchal

  • Supreme Court has quashed the Centre's order granting 3rd tenure extension to ED Director Sanjay Kumar Mishra, saying it was ‘illegal’

Director of Enforcement Directorate (ED), Sanjay Kumar Mishra, has been asked to demit office by July 31.

The Supreme Court on Tuesday quashed the Centre's order of granting a third extension to Enforcement Director (ED) Director Sanjay Kumar Mishra, saying the extension was "illegal". The apex court has also ordered Sanjay Kumar Mishra to demit the ED office till July 31.

The Supreme Court on Tuesday quashed the Centre's order of granting a third extension to Enforcement Director (ED) Director Sanjay Kumar Mishra, saying the extension was "illegal". The apex court has also ordered Sanjay Kumar Mishra to demit the ED office till July 31.

A bench of Justices BR Gavai, Vikram Nath and Sanjay Karol said in view of the peer review being conducted by the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) this year and to enable a smooth transition, SK Mishra's tenure will be till July 31.

A bench of Justices BR Gavai, Vikram Nath and Sanjay Karol said in view of the peer review being conducted by the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) this year and to enable a smooth transition, SK Mishra's tenure will be till July 31.

“In view of FATF peer review and to enable a smooth transition, ED Director Sanjay Kumar Mishra's tenure will be till July 31, 2023," the Supreme Court said in its order.

“In view of FATF peer review and to enable a smooth transition, ED Director Sanjay Kumar Mishra's tenure will be till July 31, 2023," the Supreme Court said in its order.

Otherwise, SK Mishra, the 1984-batch IRS officer, was to remain in office till November 18, 2023, according to the notification issued by the government.

Otherwise, SK Mishra, the 1984-batch IRS officer, was to remain in office till November 18, 2023, according to the notification issued by the government.

The Supreme Court, however, also affirmed the amendments in the DSPE and CVC Act, giving the Centre the power to extend the tenure of a CBI chief and ED director by a possible 3 years beyond their mandatory two-year term.

The Supreme Court, however, also affirmed the amendments in the DSPE and CVC Act, giving the Centre the power to extend the tenure of a CBI chief and ED director by a possible 3 years beyond their mandatory two-year term.

On May 8, the Supreme Court had reserved its verdict on a set of petitions that challenged the third extension of service granted to the chief of the Enforcement Directorate. The Centre defended the extension, citing the ongoing peer review conducted by the FATF as grounds for its decision.

On May 8, the Supreme Court had reserved its verdict on a set of petitions that challenged the third extension of service granted to the chief of the Enforcement Directorate. The Centre defended the extension, citing the ongoing peer review conducted by the FATF as grounds for its decision.

In December last year, The Supreme Court had sought the Central government's response to a plea challenging the third extension granted to SK Mishra as the ED director.

In December last year, The Supreme Court had sought the Central government's response to a plea challenging the third extension granted to SK Mishra as the ED director.

It had issued notices to the Union of India, the Central Vigilance Commission and the ED director on a plea filed by Jaya Thakur which accused the Central government of destroying the basic structure of democracy by misusing the enforcement agencies against its political opponents.

It had issued notices to the Union of India, the Central Vigilance Commission and the ED director on a plea filed by Jaya Thakur which accused the Central government of destroying the basic structure of democracy by misusing the enforcement agencies against its political opponents.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Chanchal

Chanchal is a chief content producer at LiveMint. Chanchal is obsessed with Google incognito. She likes writing, politics, Oxford comma, Eddie Vedder, and a good keyboard. Follow her @chanchaltracks. If you have a story idea, send her a mail at chanchal@htdigital.in
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint.Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Updated: 11 Jul 2023, 03:36 PM IST
OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.