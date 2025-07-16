SC sets 4-week deadline for SIT probing Ali Khan Mahmudabad's Facebook posts on Op Sindoor, relaxes bail conditions

The Supreme Court has directed the Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing posts made by Ashoka University professor Ali Khan Mahmudabad regarding Operation Sindoor to complete its inquiry within four weeks, PTI reported.

The court has also granted Mahmudabad permission to publish online posts or articles, provided he refrains from commenting on matters that are currently sub judice.

Furthermore, the court ordered that it would not be compulsory for him to appear in person before the SIT. It even asked the Haryana SIT to confiscate the electronic gadgets of the Ashoka University professor for the probe and stated it had misdirected itself, according to PTI.

On 21 May, the top court granted interim bail to the Ashoka University professor, who was arrested for his social media posts on Operation Sindoor, but refused to stay the investigation against him.

The apex court had directed the setting up of a three-member SIT to look into the FIRs lodged against him.

FIRs on Ashoka University professor The Haryana Police arrested Ali Khan Mehmoodabad on 18 May after two FIRs were registered against him.

He is accused of undermining the sovereignty and integrity of the country through his controversial comments on Operation Sindoor.

He was called in following a notice from the Haryana State Women’s Panel regarding his “Operation Sindoor” comments, which were seen as “disparaging women in the armed forces and promoting communal disharmony,” prompting concerns after an initial evaluation. He had referred to media briefings by Colonel Qureshi and Wing Commander Vyomika Singh as “optics.” “But optics must translate to reality on the ground; otherwise, it's just hypocrisy,” he stated.

The two FIRs consisted of a complaint by the chairperson of Haryana State Commission for Women, Renu Bhatia, and the other on a complaint by a village sarpanch. Rai police filed both in the Sonipat district.

"On the Commission chairperson's complaint, the FIR has been lodged against Professor Ali of Ashoka University under BNS sections 152 (acts endangering sovereignty or unity and integrity of India), 353 (statements conducing to public mischief), 79 (deliberate actions aimed at insulting the modesty of a woman) and 196 (1) (promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion)," police said.