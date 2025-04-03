Supreme Court sets aside appointment of 25,000 school teachers in West Bengal

The Supreme Court has upheld the Calcutta High Court's ruling to cancel approximately 25,000 school teacher appointments in West Bengal due to significant irregularities in the hiring process.

The bench, comprising the Chief Justice of India (CJI) Sanjiv Khanna and Justice Sanjay Kumar, has supported the Calcutta High Court verdict of April 22, 2024, which annulled the school teacher appointments.

While stating the verdict, the CJI said the teachers whose appointments have been cancelled will not be required to give back their salaries and other emoluments.

The bench has also asked the West Bengal government to start a fresh selection and finish it within three months.

However, the court has made an exception for disabled employees, stating that they can continue with their jobs citing humanitarian grounds.

The West Bengal plea challenging the High Court's directive for a CBI probe will be heard by the SC on April 4.

