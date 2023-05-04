SC closes plea on sexual harassment allegations against WFI chief by women wrestlers2 min read . Updated: 04 May 2023, 02:49 PM IST
The Supreme Court closed the proceedings after noting that the FIRs have been registered by the Delhi Police and adequate security has been given to the protesting wrestlers
The Supreme Court on Thursday closed the proceedings on a petition by three women wrestlers against the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief, Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, who has been accused of sexual harassment by the protesting athletes. The Supreme Court closed the proceedings after noting that the FIRs have been registered by the Delhi Police and adequate security has been given to the protesting wrestlers.
