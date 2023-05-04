The Supreme Court on Thursday closed the proceedings on a petition by three women wrestlers against the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief, Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, who has been accused of sexual harassment by the protesting athletes. The Supreme Court closed the proceedings after noting that the FIRs have been registered by the Delhi Police and adequate security has been given to the protesting wrestlers.

The Supreme Court bench headed by Chief Justice DY Chandrachud and comprising Justices PS Narasimha and JB Pardiwala closed the proceedings into the plea filed by the protesting wrestlers after refused to entertain an oral plea by the counsel representing the wrestlers that the ongoing probe be monitored by a retired or a serving high court judge.

The bench noted that both the pleas – registration of the FIR and security to complainants -- have been addressed and gave the petitioners to approach the high court or jurisdictional magistrate if they have further grievances.

The bench said, “You came here with specific prayers for registration of FIR and security for the complainants. Now both of your prayers have been addressed. If you have any further grievances, you can very well approach the high court or the jurisdictional magistrate."

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, who was representing the Delhi Police, informed the court that proper security has been provided to the minor complainant and the women wrestlers. The minor complainant and three wrestlers have also recorded their statements in connection with the sexual harassment case.

Several wrestlers who have won awards at international competitions have been protesting at Jantar Mantar, demanding that the government make public the findings of an oversight panel that investigated the sexual harassment charges against WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh.

The Delhi Police has filed two FIRs against Singh on allegations of sexual harassment levelled against the BJP MP by seven women wrestlers.