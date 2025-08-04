SC stays defamation proceedings against Rahul Gandhi over India-China border remark | 5 things apex court said

The Supreme Court on Monday stayed defamation proceedings against Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi over his remark that the Indian Army was “thrashed” by Chinese Army at the border in Arunachal Pradesh on December 16, 2022.

Advertisement

Justices Dipankar Datta and AG Masih were hearing the case involving allegations that Rahul Gandhi made derogatory remarks about the Indian Army during his Bharat Jodo Yatra.

On May 29, the Allahabad High Court rejected Rahul Gandhi's petition. Gandhi had contested both the summoning order and the complaint, claiming they were driven by malice and filed with dishonest intent.

The complaint was filed in a local court by former Border Roads Organisation (BRO) director Uday Shankar Srivastava.

Defamation proceedings against Rahul Gandhi stayed: 5 things SC said Appearing for Gandhi, Dr Abhishek Manu Singhvi said it would be unfortunate if an opposition leader were denied the space to voice concerns. As per LiveLaw, Justice Datta questioned, “Whatever you have to say, why don't you say in the Parliament? Why do you have to say this in the social media posts?” 2. “How do you get to know that 2000 square kilometres of Indian territory were occupied by the Chinese? Were you there? Do you have any credible material? Why do you make these statements without any...If you were a true Indian, you would not say all this,” Justice Datta continued.

Advertisement

3. According to Singhvi, “It is also possible that a true Indian will say that our 20 Indian soldiers were beaten up and killed and that it is a matter of concern.” The court further asked him, “When there is a conflict across the order, is it unusual to have casualties on both sides?”

4. The bench asserted, "You are Leader of Opposition. Say things in Parliament, why do you have say it on social media? "How do you get to know that 2000 sq km land was occupied by Chinese, if you are true Indian, you wouldn't say such a thing," LiveLaw quoted the bench as saying.

5. Justice Datta however flagged that Section 223 was not taken up before the High Court. Gandhi's Special Leave Petition, challenging the Allahabad HC’s decision not to dismiss the proceedings against him, was taken up by the bench, which agreed to hear the matter. The court also granted a three-week interim stay.