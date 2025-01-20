The Supreme Court on January 20 stays defamation proceedings against Congress MP Rahul Gandhi in a case pending against him in a Jharkhand court over his comments made in 2018 against Amit Shah calling him a “murder accused".

The court issued notice to the state and the complainant Navin Jha on Gandhi’s petition challenging a February 2024 order of the Jharkhand HC refusing to quash the summons issued to him in the case by the trial court.