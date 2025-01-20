Hello User
Business News/ News / Supreme Court stays defamation proceedings against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi over 2018 comments on Amit Shah

Supreme Court stays defamation proceedings against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi over 2018 comments on Amit Shah

Livemint

Supreme Court stays defamation proceedings against Rahul Gandhi over 2018 comments on Amit Shah

Supreme Court stays defamation proceedings against Rahul Gandhi over 2018 comments on Amit Shah (Image: PTI)

The Supreme Court on January 20 stays defamation proceedings against Congress MP Rahul Gandhi in a case pending against him in a Jharkhand court over his comments made in 2018 against Amit Shah calling him a “murder accused".

The court issued notice to the state and the complainant Navin Jha on Gandhi’s petition challenging a February 2024 order of the Jharkhand HC refusing to quash the summons issued to him in the case by the trial court.

