Supreme Court to hear Gyanvapi mosque case tomorrow

Senior advocate Huzefa Ahmadi, appearing for the Muslim side, tells the Court that there are multiple litigations across the country, there is urgency and it should be heard today itself. Proceedings before the trial court pending for today.
Supreme Court on Thursday asked the trial court in Varanasi not to proceed with the Gyanvapi Mosque case till Friday. The apex court further said that it will hear Gyanvapi mosque case on Friday at 3 pm.
A bench of Justices DY Chandrachud, Surya Kant and PS Narashima was informed by advocate Vishnu Shankar Jain that lead counsel Hari Shankar Jain for the Hindu devotees in the civil suit in the case is indisposed.
Advocate Vishnu Shankar Jain urged the court to take up the matter for hearing on Friday.
Vishnu Shankar Jain, advocate of the Hindu side, tells Supreme Court that senior advocate Hari Shankar Jain is not well and requests it to hear the Gyanvapi Mosque issue tomorrow.
Advocate Vishnu said they are assuring the bench that the Hindu parties would not proceed with the hearing before the civil court at Varanasi. The bench recorded the submission and passed the order asking the civil court to not proceed with the hearing in the case till Friday, when it will hear the matter.
On May 17, the top court had directed the district magistrate of Varanasi to ensure protection of an area inside the Gyanvapi-Shringar Gauri complex where a 'Shivling' is said to have been found during a survey and allowed Muslims to offer ‘namaz’ and perform “religious observances".
Meanwhile, a commission appointed by a court here to conduct a videographic survey of the Kashi Vishwanath temple-Gyanvapi Mosque complex submitted its report on Thursday, an advocate said.
Special Advocate Commissioner Vishal Singh submitted the report of the survey work carried out on May 14, 15 and 16 in the court of the District Civil Judge Ravi Kumar Diwakar, said advocate Madan Mohan Yadav, who is representing the Hindu side in the case.
Also, Ajay Mishra, who was removed by the court as the advocate commissioner, file a report late Wednesday evening on the survey conducted by him on May 6 and 7, Yadav saida
