Supreme Court to hear NEET-PG 2024 plea seeking transparency of results

The Supreme Court will on Friday, October 25, hear the NEET PG 2024 case. The plea seeking transparency of results and selection process was last heard on September 20 when the Supreme Court bench, headed by CJI Chandrachud, directed the National Board of Education (NBE) to file a reply to the petition. An notice was also issued to the education board on the plea in another hearing.

The plea seeks the disclosure of answer keys, question papers of NEET-PG, 2024, and standardisation of marks as the test was split into two parts for ensuring transparency in the selection process. NEET-PG is conducted for admissions in courses after MBBS and BDS.

The results, announced by the NBE on August 23, have sparked concern among students over unexpectedly low rankings. After comparing their scores with unofficial answer keys, many students suspected discrepancies in the ranking process. They urged the NBE to release the official answer keys and establish a grievance portal to address these concerns.

In early October, the Indian Medical Association (IMA) wrote a letter to Union Health Minister JP Nadda, urging for the timely conduct of the NEET PG 2024 counselling.

In the letter, the IMA said, “On behalf of the Indian Medical Association (IMA), we write to bring to your kind attention the growing concerns and uncertainty surrounding the delay in the NEET PG 2024 counselling process, which is currently held up due to an ongoing case in the Hon'ble Supreme Court of India."

"The delay in the counselling process is causing immense distress to thousands of NEET PG aspirants across the country. These candidates, who have worked tirelessly to qualify for postgraduate medical seats, are facing prolonged uncertainty about their future due to the judicial proceedings. This situation is also impacting the functioning of healthcare institutions, as the timely induction of postgraduate students is crucial to ensure the availability of medical professionals in hospitals and medical colleges," the IMA further wrote.