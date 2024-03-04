Supreme Court to Issue Opinion Monday With Ballot Case Pending
The US Supreme Court indicated it will issue at least one opinion Monday in a sign the justices might rule on efforts to bar Donald Trump from the presidential election ballot in Colorado just as voters prepare to head to the polls there.
(Bloomberg) -- The US Supreme Court indicated it will issue at least one opinion Monday in a sign the justices might rule on efforts to bar Donald Trump from the presidential election ballot in Colorado just as voters prepare to head to the polls there.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message