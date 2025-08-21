Supreme Court to rule on relocation of stray dogs in Delhi-NCR today

The Supreme Court of India is set to deliver its order on Friday (22 August) regarding a plea that seeks to stay its earlier directive requiring the permanent relocation of stray dogs from the streets of Delhi-NCR to animal shelters. The case has drawn nationwide attention amid public protests and rising concerns over dog-bite incidents.

What was the Supreme Court’s original order? On 11 August, a two-judge bench of Justices J.B. Pardiwala and R. Mahadevan directed authorities in Delhi and the wider National Capital Region to begin removing stray dogs from localities “at the earliest” and place them in dedicated shelters. The order also mandated the creation of facilities capable of housing at least 5,000 dogs, with a progress report due within eight weeks.

The bench issued the directions in a suo motu case triggered by media reports highlighting an alarming rise in dog-bite incidents and rabies cases, particularly among children.

Why was the order controversial? The Supreme Court ruling on stray dogs sparked widespread protests across the country, with animal rights groups and local communities expressing concern about the feasibility and ethics of mass relocation. Critics argued that the order overlooked the Animal Birth Control (ABC) Rules, which emphasise sterilisation and vaccination of stray dogs rather than their permanent removal.

On 14 August, a three-judge special bench — comprising Justices Vikram Nath, Sandeep Mehta and N.V. Anjaria — heard multiple pleas challenging the order and reserved its verdict on whether to grant an interim stay.

What arguments were presented before the special bench? Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, representing the Delhi government, highlighted the scale of the public health challenge. He told the court that India recorded approximately 37.15 lakh dog-bite cases in 2024 alone — averaging nearly 10,000 incidents per day. He also cited World Health Organisation data noting 305 dog-bite-related deaths last year.

The bench observed that the crisis was rooted in the “inaction” of municipal bodies, which had failed to properly implement sterilisation and vaccination measures mandated by the ABC Rules.

Lawyers representing animal welfare organisations, however, urged the court to reconsider, warning that mass relocation could disrupt ecosystems, overwhelm shelters and lead to inhumane treatment of animals.