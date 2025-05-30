Supreme Court turns down NBE's request to hold NEET-PG in 2-shifts: ‘Different question papers can never be same’

The Supreme Court on Friday turned down National Board of Examination's request to hold NEET-PG exam in 2-shifts and observed that different question papers vary in terms of difficulty level and can never be same, Live Law reported. A bench comprising Justice Vikram Nath, Justice Sanjay Kumar, and Justice NV Anjaria presided over the hearing.

The apex court directed the Examination authority to identify sufficient centres and make arrangements to conduct the NEET-PG examination in a single shift to ensure fairness and avoid malpractice. The court reasoned that holding NEET-PG 2025 in two shifts creates arbitrariness and is unfair. It observed that two examination papers have different difficulty levels and can never be the same.

The Court questioned, “How can it stay the same? there are different question papers. They can never be the same.” The petitioners argued that the double-shift exam prioritises "luck" over “merit.”

The top Court observed, “Holding the exam in two shifts leads to arbitrariness and cannot give a level playing field. The question papers in the two shifts can never be of the same difficulty level. Last year it may have been held in two shifts in the facts and circumstances of that stage. But the examining body ought to have considered making arrangements for holding the examination in one shift,” in the order dated May 30.