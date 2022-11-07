Supreme Court upholds 10% reservation for economically weaker sections1 min read . Updated: 07 Nov 2022, 11:19 AM IST
Supreme Court's constitutional bench's four judges have upheld 10% reservation for economically weaker sections.
Supreme Court's 5-judge constitutional bench's three judges have upheld 10% reservation for economically weaker sections in admissions and jobs among the general category. Justice Dinesh Maheshwari, Bela Trivedi and JB Pardiwala in majority and Chief Justice UU Lalit and Justice Ravindra Bhat have concurred the view.