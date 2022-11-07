Supreme Court's 5-judge constitutional bench's three judges have upheld 10% reservation for economically weaker sections in admissions and jobs among the general category. Justice Dinesh Maheshwari, Bela Trivedi and JB Pardiwala in majority and Chief Justice UU Lalit and Justice Ravindra Bhat have concurred the view.

‘The amendment creates a separate class of EWS. The exclusion of SEBCs cannot be said as discriminatory or violative of Constitution,’ Justice Trivedi observed.

Reservation on economic criteria does not violate the basic structure of the constitution... EWS reservation does not violate the equality code, Justice Dinesh Maheshwari stated in the court.

Justice Bela Trivedi also concured with Justice Dinesh Maheshwari. He holds that Constitution 103rd Amendment cannot be struck down as violating basic structure or being discriminatory. He also maintained that Validity of 103rd Constitution Amendment is upheld and does not violate basic structure of Constitution

The Centre had earlier submitted before the Supreme Court that EWS reservation does not violate the basic structure.

Janhit Abhiyan's matter relates to the challenging constitutional validity of the 103rd Amendment Act, 2019 which enabled the State to make reservations in higher education and matters of public employment on the basis of economic criteria alone.

Moreover, the Janhit matter is being heard together with a case filed by the Andhra Pradesh government against the High Court's decision quashing its decision of granting reservations in education and public service for the entire Muslim population of the State in 2005.