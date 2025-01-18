Urvashi Rautela is making headlines after she slammed Ram Charan and Kiara Advani's Game Changer. Her recent remarks about S Shankar directorial movie drew backlash. Urvashi Rautela's starrer Daaku Maharaaj debuted on the big screen two days after Game Changer's release.

Addressing Daaku Maharaaj's comparison with Game Changer, Urvashi Rautela in an interview with Lehren TV and said, “Shankar sir is a very celebrated director. I've worked with him before too in Indian 2. I think ye pura hi game change ho gaya because obviously woh film ka bhi bohot zaada hype tha (the entire game has changed because that film also had a lot of hype).”

Calling Game changer a ‘disaster,' she said, “But I think ki agar Kiara Advani ki Game Changer disaster hui hai and meri Daaku Maharaaj blockbuster hit hogayi hai, then it's not my mistake. I feel, 'Kyun yeh tweets wagera horahi hai' (If Kiara Advani's Game Changer is a disaster and my Daaku Maharaaj is a blockbuster hit, it's not my mistake. Why are these tweets happening?).”

Daaku Maharaaj box office collection Day 7 According to film industry tracker Sacnilk, Daaku Maharaaj minted ₹73.44 crore net at the India box office until Day 7 at 8:50 pm. On Saturday, it raked in ₹2.84 crore net, a day after witnessing a slump of ₹32.80 crore net.

Game Changer box office collection Day 7 Ram Charan's Game Changer failed to monetise the hype it created before its release. The filmmakers allege that the HD print of the pirated version was leaked online, which negatively impacted its box office numbers. So far, Game Changer amassed ₹122.48 crore net at the domestic box office, that is until Day 9 at 9:00 pm.

Social media users criticised the actress for her remarks and pointed to her "arrogance." A user commented, “One hit film and she is behaving like this? Is she jealous?” Another user wrote, "Peak delusion looks like this. It’s only begun, and I’m loving how she’s losing it day after day."

Responding to the mass criticism, Urvashi posted two messages on her Instagram Stories. On of the message states, "Jealousy from a supreme disaster? Paid PR can't overshadow real talent and hard work."

Another message reads, "When failure breeds envy, even paid PR can't eclipse genuine success."

