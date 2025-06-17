‘Passengers are helpless’: Supriya Sule's Delhi-Pune Air India flight gets delayed by 3 hours; minister, airline react

Air India News: Nationalist Congress Party (NCP-SP) Member of Parliament Supriya Sule took to social media platform X on Tuesday to highlight ‘over 3 hours’ delay on Air India flight AI 2971 from Delhi to Pune. Sule’s post expressed frustration over the lack of communication and assistance provided to passengers during the delay, calling the airline’s service “very bad” and urging government intervention.

Supriya Sule’s Post Highlights Passenger Woes In her X post, NCP (SP) MPO Supriya Sule wrote: “Travelling from Delhi to Pune on Air India flight AI 2971. The flight is delayed by over 3 hours — no clear communication, no updates, no assistance and very bad service. Such delays and mismanagement are becoming a norm with Air India. Passengers are left stranded and helpless. This apathy is unacceptable. Urging Ram Mohan Naidu, MoCA, to intervene and hold the airline accountable. Travellers deserve better.”

Supriya Sule also tagged Air India’s parent company, Tata Group, drawing attention to the airline’s ongoing operational issues.

Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu Intervenes Within 40 minutes of Supriya Sule’s post, Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu responded directly on X, assuring swift action. He wrote:

“supriya_sule ji, I’ve spoken to the airline and airport authorities. They’ve been asked to urgently address the concerns of all affected passengers.”

Air India Responds Air India also reacted quickly to the social media exchange, addressing the minister and the public. The airline stated:

“Dear Honourable Minister, we acknowledge your concern. Our colleagues are addressing the issue. All impacted passengers are being assisted. We regret the inconvenience caused by this unforeseen delay.”

Air India’s Recent Operational Struggles and Crash These service disruptions come at a time when Air India is grappling with multiple operational difficulties following the tragic crash of flight AI 171 in Ahmedabad last week, which claimed at least 271 lives.

Air India has been conducting extensive safety checks, especially on their Boeing 787 Dreamliner fleet, and facing flight cancellations, contributing to delays and passenger inconvenience.