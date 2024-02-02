Surajkund Mela 2024: Surajkund International Crafts Mela, the annual fair organised by Haryana Tourism in Faridabad to promote the tradition of Indian handloom and handicrafts commenced on Friday, February 2. President Droupadi Murmu is set to inaugurate the event, a statement issued by the Rashtrapati Bhavan stated. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Date The 37th edition of this mela will begin today, February 2 and will wrap up by February 18. This crafts mela is known as India's most renowned events that celebrates art, culture, and heritage.

Also read: Chandigarh Mayor polls protest: AAP minister says Delhi Speaker, Deputy Mayor placed under house arrest Time The timings of Surajkund Mela 2024 is from 10:00 am to 7 pm. The event will see participation of over 20 countries including South Asia, Africa and Europe. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Also read: India Art Fair 2024: Delhi Police issues traffic advisory; Check venue, ticket prices, dates and other details here Significance Surajkund meaning the 'Lake of the Sun,' holds immense historical significance. The mela got its name from Surajkund lake that was an ancient reservoir constructed by King Suraj Pal of the Tomar dynasty in the 10th century. The Haryana government introduced the Surajkund International Craft Mela, that takes place in the month of February every year, to boost tourism in Haryana state. The event draws both national and international footfall.

Also read: Fighter Box Office Collection Day 8: Hrithik Roshan's movie mints ₹ 240.75 crore worldwide amid dwindling numbers Ticket price During weekday, that is from Monday to Friday, the ticket price of Surajkund International Craft Mela is ₹120. On weekends, that is on Saturday and Sunday, the ticket price is ₹180. Moreover, school and college students can avail a 50% discount on entry tickets during weekdays provided they present a valid ID card while buying tickets. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Senior citizens, differently-abled individuals, and soldiers are also eligible to avail 50% discount on entry tickets.

Also read: Gas explosion in Kenya's Nairobi kills 2, injures 300: ‘A flying gas cylinder hit...’ Here's how to book Surajkund Mela 2024 tickets online Open the BookMyShow website on laptop or computer and log in using registered mobile number. In the search bar at the top, type ‘Surajkund Mela.’ Choose the option '37th Surajkund International Crafts Mela 2024' from the search results and click on the 'Book' option Select the date and time and click on 'Continue.' Add the number of tickets by selecting the 'Add' option. Click ‘Proceed’ and enter the required information - email address Complete the payment process to obtain tickets. Once the payment is successful, tickets containing QR codes will be sent to registered email address.

