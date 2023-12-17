Surat Diamond Bourse: PM Modi lauds Surat's transformation from ‘Sun City’ to ‘Diamond City’, says ‘hard work of people’
Surat Diamond Bourse: PM Modi inaugurates Surat Diamond Bourse, praises city's development and transformation into 'diamond city'
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on 17 December inaugurated the Surat Diamond Bourse, the world's largest and modern centre for the international diamond and jewellery business
He also added, “The Surat Diamond Bourse exhibits the capabilities of Indian designers, Indian designers, Indian materials and Indian concepts. This building is the symbol of New India's new strength and new resolve.""
Also Read: Surat Diamond Bourse: Sharad Pawar says Maharashtra diamond trade will be heavily affected, ‘lakhs will lose jobs’
Earlier today, PM Modi also inaugurated the new terminal building of Surat Airport which is built at a cost of ₹353 crore. The terminal building is equipped to handle 1200 domestic passengers and 600 international passengers during peak hours and has a provision for further increasing the peak hour capacity to 3000 passengers, with the annual handling capacity increasing to 55 lakh passengers.
Also Read: Surat Diamond Bourse: PM Modi inaugurates world's largest workspace, even bigger than Pentagon. 5 things to know
PM also congratulated the people of the city as Surat Airport became an International Airport with the inauguration of a new terminal.
Speaking about the new terminal building, he said, "Today the people of Surat and the traders and businessmen here are getting two more gifts. Today itself the new terminal of Surat Airport has been inaugurated and the second big thing that has happened is that now Surat Airport has got the status of International Airport. I congratulate the people of Surat and the people of Gujarat for this wonderful terminal and international airport."
Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!