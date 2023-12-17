Prime Minister Narendra Modi on 17 December inaugurated the Surat Diamond Bourse, the world's largest and modern centre for the international diamond and jewellery business {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

While addressing the people at the inauguration of Surat Diamond Bourse, the Prime Minister praised the city's development, street food, and skill development work. He also said that Surat which was known as Sun City has now been transformed to Diamond city due to the hard work of the people of city.

He said, "Today Surat is among the top 10 developing cities of the world. Surat's street food, skill development work, everything is amazing... Surat was once known as 'Sun City'. But today the people here, with their hard work have made it 'diamond city'..."

He also added, “The Surat Diamond Bourse exhibits the capabilities of Indian designers, Indian designers, Indian materials and Indian concepts. This building is the symbol of New India's new strength and new resolve.""

Earlier today, PM Modi also inaugurated the new terminal building of Surat Airport which is built at a cost of ₹353 crore. The terminal building is equipped to handle 1200 domestic passengers and 600 international passengers during peak hours and has a provision for further increasing the peak hour capacity to 3000 passengers, with the annual handling capacity increasing to 55 lakh passengers.

PM also congratulated the people of the city as Surat Airport became an International Airport with the inauguration of a new terminal.

Speaking about the new terminal building, he said, "Today the people of Surat and the traders and businessmen here are getting two more gifts. Today itself the new terminal of Surat Airport has been inaugurated and the second big thing that has happened is that now Surat Airport has got the status of International Airport. I congratulate the people of Surat and the people of Gujarat for this wonderful terminal and international airport."

