A Surat Sessions Court, while hearing an appeal seeking stay on Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's conviction by the Magistrate court in the criminal defamation case against him has reserved it verdict, saying the order will be pronounced on April 20, reported Bar and Bench.

According to the report, before reserving verdict in the matter, Judge Robin Mogera heard Gandhi and the complainant BJP's Purnesh Modi.

Earlier on 25 March, metropolitan magistrate's court in Surat had on sentenced the Rahul Gandhi to two years in jail after holding him guilty for his remark 'How come all thieves have Modi as the common surname' made during an election rally in 2019.

Though the court on 3 April granted bail to Gandhi in the case. It agreed to keep hearing on his plea for a stay of conviction on 13 April 13 after issuing a notice to MLA Modi as well as the Gujarat government.

Following this, he was disqualified from the Lok Sabha under provisions of the Representation of the People Act, 1951. According to the the act, an MP or a Member of legislative Assembly (MLA) convicted of any offence and sentenced to imprisonment for not less than two years shall be disqualified from the date of conviction.

If his conviction does not gets a stay from a higher court, the leader will not be able to contest elections for eight years.