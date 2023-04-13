Rahul Gandhi defamation case: Surat sessions court reserves verdict on plea1 min read . Updated: 13 Apr 2023, 06:30 PM IST
- Judge Robin Mogera heard Gandhi and the complainant BJP's Purnesh Modi and said that order will be pronounced on April 20.
A Surat Sessions Court, while hearing an appeal seeking stay on Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's conviction by the Magistrate court in the criminal defamation case against him has reserved it verdict, saying the order will be pronounced on April 20, reported Bar and Bench.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×