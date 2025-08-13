Suresh Raina appears before ED for questioning in illegal betting app case following summons | Watch

Former Indian cricketer Suresh Raina reached the Enforcement Directorate (ED) office in Delhi on 13 August to appear for questioning in illegal betting app-linked money laundering case following summons.

Under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), the federal probe agency will record his statements as part of this probe is connected to an "illegal" betting app called 1xBet, according to PTI sources.

Raina, 38, one of the best middle-order batter, is believed to be connected to the platform via specific endorsements. The ED seeks to determine his association with the app during the interrogation.

As part of an intensified effort to clamp down on illegal betting platforms, authorities have issued summonses to several public figures accused of endorsing such apps.

Alleged involvement of prominent personalities in illegal betting cases Actor Rana Daggubati, known for ‘Baahubali’, 'Baahubali 2', appeared before the ED on 11 August in connection with an ongoing investigation into the alleged promotion of online betting games. Although initially called in for questioning on July 23, Daggubati requested a deferral due to prior engagements and filming commitments, and later presented himself at the ED's Hyderabad Zonal Office.

Earlier this year, Telangana Police registered a First Information Report (FIR) against 25 well-known celebrities and digital influencers, including Rana Daggubati, Prakash Raj, Vijay Deverakonda, and Manchu Lakshmi. They are accused of promoting unauthorised betting and gambling applications through their social media channels, ANI report noted.

An FIR was registered at the Miyapur Police Station in Hyderabad following a complaint filed by 32-year-old businessman PM Phanindra Sarma. The complaint, submitted on March 19 this year, raises concerns about a growing trend where celebrities and social media influencers are allegedly endorsing illegal gambling applications, in violation of the Public Gambling Act of 1867.

Sarma stated that during a discussion with young people in his community on March 16, he learned that many had been persuaded to invest money in these betting platforms, largely due to the influence of online personalities who actively promote them. The complaint alleges that these public figures are being paid substantial sums to advertise these gambling apps, which entice users to risk their earnings through betting.

Meanwhile, the agency is investigating several cases related to illegal betting apps, which are allegedly involved in defrauding numerous individuals and investors of crores of rupees or in evading substantial amounts of taxes.