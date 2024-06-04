Surprised India Inc bets on reforms and growth
India Inc. is surprised at the close finish in the 18th Lok Sabha elections and remains hopeful that the new government will push for reforms. Industry heads have told Mint that the opposition getting substantial votes is also a sign that checks and balances are in place.