Surrogate advertisement rules stuck in a legal grey zone

Later, on 30 July, Mint reported that a draft report on surrogate advertising had been finalized after consultations with all stakeholders and it was expected to be rolled out within a few days. The draft report had said alcohol manufacturers advertising products such as glass tumblers, playing cards, music CDs and similar items to implicitly promote their alcohol brands would need to halt such surrogate advertisements, unless they could consistently demonstrate that these products had their independent markets. The draft norms have not been rolled out yet.