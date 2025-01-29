Surya Grahan 2025: Solar Eclipse, also called as Surya Grahan, is a celestial phenomenon which has attracted interest of followers of astronomy as well as astrology.

Solar Eclipse 2025, aka Surya Grahan, will occur when the Moon, the Earth, and the Sun, aligns together to form a single line. As the Moon obstructs the sight of the Sun from the Earth, it blocks the sunlight and cast a shadow on the Earth.

The event offers a visual spectacle to many, whereas, it also holds cultural, scientific and astronomical significance as well. Surya Grahan duration is carefully observed by Hindus because of its cultural and astrological significance. Here are key details about Solar Eclipse 2025.

Surya Grahan 2025: Date of first solar eclipse of 2025 The first Surya Grahan of 2025 will occur on 29 March. The timing of Surya Grahan will determine whether it will be visible in Indian cities or not. This will be first partial Solar Eclipse which occurs when the Moon partially covers the Sun, creating a crescent-shaped Sun.

Surya Grahan 2025: Will it be visible in India? According to website ‘Time and Date’, first solar eclipse of the year will not be visible in New Delhi and other parts of India. It will be visible in other parts of Europe, including northern parts of Asia, north and west Africa, North America, northern parts of South America, Atlantic and Arctic region.