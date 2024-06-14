The police had declared Sushant Singh Rajput's death as a case of suicide. However, his fans and family, who suspect foul play, have been demanding a CBI investigation into the incident.

The fourth death anniversary of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput, famously known for his role in MS Dhoni: The Untold Story, Kedarnath, and Chhichhore, who died mysteriously at the age of 34 on June 14, 2020, is being observed today. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Sushant Singh Rajput's sister, Shweta Singh Kirti, took to social media platform X (formerly Twitter) to mark her brother's death anniversary and seek justice. Her post reads, “Bhai, it's been 4 years since you left, and we still don't know what happened on June 14, 2020. Your death remains a mystery. I've pleaded for the truth, but today, for one last time, I'm asking everyone who can help: don't we deserve to know what happened to our brother Sushant?"

In an Instagram post, she appealed to the late actor's fans to gather at the Mont Blanc Apartments in Bandra, Mumbai, where the actor used to reside before being found dead. A mass prayer service has been organised at a studio in Mumbai's Bandra on the occasion of Sushant Singh Rajput's death anniversary.

Also read: CBI issues first statement in Sushant Singh Rajput case

The post stated, “It’s time, let us all come together and pray and demand justice for our dear Sushant. See you all on 14th June(Friday) in Mumbai Un Reve Studio, Bandra West, Basement, Arc Nest Building Blue Tokai Coffee shop Maharashtra 400050 #sushantsinghrajput." The police had declared the case a suicide, but his fans and family, who suspect foul play, have called for a CBI investigation into the incident. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The fifth child of Krishna Kumar Singh and Usha Singh, Sushant Singh Rajput was born on January 21,1986. Sushant, who has four elder sisters, lost his mother when he was 16.

Also read: Sushant Singh Rajput death anniversary: Fans remember the late actor, continue to demand justice In 2008, he starred in TV show ‘Kis Desh Mein Hai Meraa Dil’. The actor received a major breakthrough with Ekta Kapoor’s popular TV series, Pavitra Rishta. He also appeared in dance reality shows including Zara Nachke Dikha and Jhalak Dikhla Jaa. The actor's foray into the Hindi film industry was in 2013 with ‘Kai Po Che!’. Other major box-office hits include Shuddh Desi Romance, PK, and Detective Byomkesh Bakshy.

3.6 Crore Indians visited in a single day choosing us as India's undisputed platform for General Election Results. Explore the latest updates here!