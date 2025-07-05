Sushil Kedia's office attacked: All 5 MNS workers arrested for vandalising investor's office in Mumbai

Five workers of Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) have been arrested for vandalism at the office of investor Sushil Kedia in Worli have been arrested by the Mumbai Police, reported ANI.

On Saturday, a few unidentified people vandalised the office of Sushil Kedia in Worli area of Mumbai, while raising slogans supporting Marathi and MNS chief Raj Thackeray on Saturday.

Some individuals went to Kedia's office in the morning and threw stones, a police official told PTI.

Previously, the founder of an investment service based in Mumbai sought assistance from authorities for protection following threats received in response to his challenge against Raj Thackeray concerning the Marathi language issue.

What is the issue about? In a post on X, Kedia said that he would not learn Marathi as a protest against the MNS chief's “gross misconduct.”

“I don’t know Marathi properly even after living for 30 years in Mumbai & with your gross misconduct I have made it a resolve that until such people as you are allowed to pretend to be taking care of Marathi Manus I take pratigya I won’t learn Marathi. Kya karna hai bol?” Kedia posted on X.

MNS leader advises Kedia MNS leader Sandeep Deshpande advised Kedia to focus on his business. “Do business if you're a businessman; don't try to act like our father. If you insult Marathi in Maharashtra, you'll get a slap on the ear, otherwise, stay in your lane, Mehta or whoever. That's all for now.” Deshpande posted on X.

Kedia apologises However, Kedia later expressed regret over his remark and posted a video on X saying, “My tweet happened in the wrong state of mind under stress, and further, it is getting manipulated and misinterpreted to suit the interests of people who want to be in any controversy. Having come under pressure from the violence inflicted on those who do not know Marathi, I ended up overreacting. I realise I must take back my reactions and withdraw. Truth is, even after living over 30 years in Mumbai, the level of efficiency that a native Marathi-born can have, we'll not be able to achieve."