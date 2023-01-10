Swaraj Kaushal, the husband of former Union minister Sushma Swaraj, has shared on Twitter their “last picture" together. The picture was taken a day or two days before her death on 6 August 2019. The picture shows Swaraj Kaushal ad Sushma Swaraj standing together at India International Centre (IIC).

“Our last picture together. The picture was taken by my friend @shahid_siddiqui in India International Centre a day or two before her demise on 6th August 2019," Swaraj Kaushal said in a tweet, tagging daughter Bansuri Swaraj.

Our last picture together. The picture was taken by my friend @shahid_siddiqui in India International Centre a day or two before her demise on 6th August 2019. @SushmaSwaraj @BansuriSwaraj pic.twitter.com/JPPghRqNln — Governor Swaraj (@governorswaraj) January 9, 2023

Sushma Swaraj served as the External Affairs Minister in the Narendra Modi government for five years. She decided not to contest the 2019 Lok Sabha election owing to her health as she was recovering from a kidney transplant. She also did not join the second Narendra Modi government.

Sushma Swaraj died on 6 August 2019. The doctors at AIIMS New Delhi said Sushma Swaraj died after suffering a cardiac arrest following a heart attack on 6 August 2019. Sushma Swaraj was awarded the Padma Vibhushan posthumously in 2020.

Swaraj Kaushal is a senior advocate of the Supreme Court of India and a criminal lawyer. He has also served as Governor of Mizoram from 1990 to 1993. He was a Member of Parliament from 1998 to 2004. The couple has a daughter, Bansuri. She is a graduate from the Oxford University and a Barrister at Law from Inner Temple.