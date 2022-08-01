Suspension of 4 Congress MPs from Lok Sabha revoked2 min read . Updated: 01 Aug 2022, 02:59 PM IST
- The suspension of four Congress MPs from Lok Sabha was revoked on Monday
Listen to this article
The suspension of four Congress MPs from Lok Sabha was revoked on Monday following a motion that was passed in the lower house of Parliament. The Congress members of Parliament – Manickam Tagore, Ramya Haridas, T N Prathapan and S Jothi Mani -- were suspended for the rest of the Monsoon Session of Parliament after Speaker Om Birla took a stern view of the continuous disruptions by Opposition MPs since the beginning of the Monsoon Session.