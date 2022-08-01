The suspension of four Congress MPs from Lok Sabha was revoked on Monday following a motion that was passed in the lower house of Parliament. The Congress members of Parliament – Manickam Tagore, Ramya Haridas, T N Prathapan and S Jothi Mani -- were suspended for the rest of the Monsoon Session of Parliament after Speaker Om Birla took a stern view of the continuous disruptions by Opposition MPs since the beginning of the Monsoon Session.

While announcing the cancellation of the suspension of the Congress MPs from Lok Sabha, Speaker Om Birla said the members were being given a last chance. He also said that no placards would be brought inside the House or else, “I will listen neither to the government nor the Opposition and will surely take action."

“I'll request all the parties in the house that placards should not be brought inside the house. If at all placards are brought by MPs, then I'll listen neither to the government nor to the Opposition and will surely take action. I'm giving last chance to them," Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla said.

#WATCH | Delhi: Congress Lok Sabha MPs Manickam Tagore, Ramya Haridas & S Jothimani walk to the house after their suspension was revoked#MonsoonSession pic.twitter.com/8r5dDtiIQl — ANI (@ANI) August 1, 2022

The four Congress MPs were suspended last Monday. When the names of Manickam Tagore, TN Prathapan, Ramya Haridas and Jothimani were announced, they were immediately withdrawn from the chamber of the House.

The day after, they held a protest on Parliament premises against their suspension from the House for the rest of the session and were joined by leaders of various Opposition parties.

The suspension of four Congress MPs came amidst continuous demand of the Opposition for a discussion on price rise and hike in GST rates.

They alleged that their suspension from the Lok Sabha for the rest of the Monsoon Session amounted to "murder of democracy". They also staged a protest in front of Mahatma Gandhi's statue in Parliament complex.

Congress' leader in Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury said the government wants to "throttle" the voice of the Opposition by resorting to "tactics of intimidation".