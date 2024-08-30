Suvendu Adhikari slams CM Mamata Banerjee over anti-rape bill proposal, ‘will be filed on Sept 3, causing more delay…’

Suvendu Adhikari and other BJP leaders condemned Mamata Banerjee for allegedly inciting unrest and failing to address the RG Kar hospital rape-murder case. BJP state president Sukanta Majumdar met the Governor, urging decisive action to protect citizens' rights.

Updated30 Aug 2024, 08:21 PM IST
Bengal BJP leader and LoP in legislative assembly Suvendu Adhikari (File Photo)(HT_PRINT)

BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari slammed Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee over the proposal that the state goverment will pass anti-rape bill in a special session, “She is trying to divert the issue”

Adhikari said, "We want justice for the RG Kar incident. You will bring the bill by the 3rd... There is a process in this. Even if the bill is implemented, it will come into effect later only... We want justice for our doctor sister. We want death penalty..."

A woman postgraduate trainee doctor was found raped and murdered in the RG Kar hospital on August 9, which triggered a spate of protests across the city and the state for the past 21 days.

On Thursday, Union Minister and BJP state president Sukanta Majumdar met West Bengal Governor C V Ananda Bose and discussed the current situation in the state.

 

 

During the meeting, which was attended by former state party president Dilip Ghosh and other BJP leaders, Majumdar urged the Governor to take decisive action to address the turmoil in West Bengal.

"We have requested the Governor to protect the rights of people in Bengal and take whatever measures are necessary to lift the state out of this dire situation," Majumdar said.

Majumdar criticised Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for allegedly inciting unrest through her statements, despite ongoing protests demanding justice for the rape-murder victim over the past three weeks.

He accused Banerjee of failing in her role as the head of a state government within a federal structure. "We have provided the Governor with detailed information about the situation, which has deteriorated since the incident on August 9. We urge the Governor, as the custodian of the Constitution, to address these issues," Majumdar said.

Several BJP leaders, including Leader of the Opposition Suvendu Adhikari, have called for Banerjee's resignation.

(With inputs from agencies)

