The BJP has also announced the names of the special invitee members that include four members. Mangal Pandey is the State Prabhari, Sunil Bansal is the National General Secretary, Pradesh Prabhari, Amit Malviya is the national incharge of IT and social media and Asha Lakra is National Secretary, Pradesh Sah Prabhari.

