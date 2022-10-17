Suvendu Adhikari, Sukanta Majumdar retain positions in West Bengal core committee2 min read . 07:10 PM IST
- Sukanta Majumdar and Suvendu Adhikari have been retained as the state president and Leader of the Opposition, respectively
Suvendu Adhikari and Sukanta Majumdar retained their positions in the West Bengal core committee of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) as national president JP Nadda appointed it. Sukanta Majumdar and Suvendu Adhikari have been retained as the state president and Leader of the Opposition, respectively.
Dilip Ghosh has been appointed as the national vice president. The core committee consists of 20 members that include Nisith Pramanik, Shantanu Thakur, Swapan Dasgupta, Mithun Chakraborty, Manoj Tikka, Anirban Ganguly, Satish Dhond, Dipak Barman, and Locket Chatterjee.
The BJP has also announced the names of the special invitee members that include four members. Mangal Pandey is the State Prabhari, Sunil Bansal is the National General Secretary, Pradesh Prabhari, Amit Malviya is the national incharge of IT and social media and Asha Lakra is National Secretary, Pradesh Sah Prabhari.
Meanwhile, Bhartiya Janta Party MLA from Nandigram in West Bengal Suvendu Adhikari wrote a letter to the Minister of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution, Piyush Goyal, indicting Chief Minister of West Bengal Mamta Banerjee of "befooling people by renaming the schemes 'already' launched by Central government".
Taking a jibe at Mamta Banerjee's Festive Schemes, Suvendu Adhikari said, “I would like to draw your kind attention towards a specific publicity material published and displayed by the Department of Food & Supplies: West Bengal Government."
Suvendu Adhikari alleged that the West Bengal government was “engaging in renaming the Central government schemes to befool the general public into believing that the schemes are being provided by the state government".
Khadya Sathi is nothing but a label placed on the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana", the letter said.
Suvendu Adhikari has also alleged that the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) wants to remove Hindus from certain areas in Kolkata.
"They (TMC) want to remove Hindus from Mominpur, Iqbalpur and Khidirpur. This is Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's vote bank politics. Hindu vote is going towards BJP and CM Banerjee is taking minority votes by threatening and doing communal campaigns," Suvendu Adhikari was quoted as saying by ANI.
(With agency inputs)
