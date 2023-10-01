Watch| Swachh Bharat: From JP Nadda, Amit Shah to Eknath Shinde, Lekhi join hands to PM Modi's call for ‘Clean India’
Political leaders from across the country including JP Nadda and Meenakashi Lekhi joined hands and actively participated in the call for cleanliness drive by PM Modi.
Political leaders from across the country joined hands and actively participated in the call for cleanliness drive by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
Union Home Minister Amit Shah participated in the 'Shramdaan for cleanliness' program under the 'Swachhata Hi Seva' campaign in Ahmedabad, Gujarat.
Union Minister Piyush Goyal and Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla participated in the 'Swachhata Hi Seva' campaign in Rajasthan's Kota.
Also read: Gandhi Jayanti 2023: From date, history to significance, all you need to know about Mahatma Gandhi's birth anniversary
Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde participated in cleanliness drive in Mumbai.
BJP President JP Nadda and Union Minister of State for Culture, Meenakashi Lekhi actively participated in a cleanliness campaign near Delhi's Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium on Saturday.