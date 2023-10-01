Political leaders from across the country including JP Nadda and Meenakashi Lekhi joined hands and actively participated in the call for cleanliness drive by PM Modi.

Political leaders from across the country joined hands and actively participated in the call for cleanliness drive by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

PM Modi urged citizens to participate in the campaign ‘Ek Tareekh, Ek Ghanta, Ek Saath’ on October 1 at 10 am on the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti that commemorates birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi. The initiative is a part of the Swachh Bharat Abhiyan (Clean India Mission) that conforms with Gandhi's vision for clean India.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), he stated, "1st October at 10 AM, we come together for a pivotal cleanliness initiative. A Swachh Bharat is a shared responsibility, and every effort counts. Join this noble endeavour to usher in a cleaner future." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Union Home Minister Amit Shah participated in the 'Shramdaan for cleanliness' program under the 'Swachhata Hi Seva' campaign in Ahmedabad, Gujarat.

Union Minister Piyush Goyal and Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla participated in the 'Swachhata Hi Seva' campaign in Rajasthan's Kota.

Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde participated in cleanliness drive in Mumbai.

BJP President JP Nadda and Union Minister of State for Culture, Meenakashi Lekhi actively participated in a cleanliness campaign near Delhi's Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium on Saturday.

Lekhi lashed out at Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government, stating, “They have not worked regarding the segregation of waste. There is no cleanliness on the dividers. Swachh Bharat is the responsibility of all of us and we should work together." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Also read: Swachh Bharat Mission: From date, history, significance to PM Modi's call for ‘Clean India’ today Union minister Raj K Singh also participated in the 'Clean India drive in Delhi and said, “We (the central government) have taken a resolve to make the country clean. It is a big challenge, but we will do that."

Union Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar participated in the campaign at Safdarjung Railway Station in Delhi. He said, “This is not just about being pretty surroundings. It is also about wellness. It is about also about health."

Maharashtra Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis attened a 'Swachhata Abhiyan program in Mumbai and said, “Under the leadership of Prabhat Lodha, our students of ITI and some NGOs are cleaning approximately 350 forts." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

'Swachhata' has become the face of the country," said BJP MP Dr. Dinesh after participating in cleanliness drive in Uttar Pradesh's Lucknow.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath participated in the campaign in Sitapur.

Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw participated in the campaign in Gurugram, Haryana. He said, "A '14 minute clean-up' protocol has been prepared for the Vande Bharat trains... Today this will start at 35 places and then it will be carried forward later..." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan participated in the campaign in Delhi. He said, "

Union Minister Dr Jitendra Singh also participated in the 'Swachhata Hi Seva' campaign in Delhi. He said " it has become a mass movement... More than 4 lakh toilets were constructed in the first year... No one can have a problem with cleanliness..."

Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan participated in the campaign in Delhi. He said, {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

India's Union Minister for Housing & Urban Affairs & Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas, Hardeep Sigh Puri took to X to call on people to actively participate in the event today.

Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here! During PM Modi's 105th episode of Mann ki Baat, PM Modi stated that a major cleanliness event is scheduled for October 1 at 10 AM. He encouraged citizens to allocate their time and participate in this cleanliness campaign within their neighborhoods, parks, riversides, and public areas.

(With inputs from ANI and PTI) {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels 🚀 Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights!" Click here!