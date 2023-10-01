Lekhi lashed out at Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government, stating, “They have not worked regarding the segregation of waste. There is no cleanliness on the dividers. Swachh Bharat is the responsibility of all of us and we should work together."

Union minister Raj K Singh also participated in the 'Clean India drive in Delhi and said, “We (the central government) have taken a resolve to make the country clean. It is a big challenge, but we will do that."

Union Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar participated in the campaign at Safdarjung Railway Station in Delhi. He said, “This is not just about being pretty surroundings. It is also about wellness. It is about also about health."

Maharashtra Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis attened a 'Swachhata Abhiyan program in Mumbai and said, “Under the leadership of Prabhat Lodha, our students of ITI and some NGOs are cleaning approximately 350 forts."

'Swachhata' has become the face of the country," said BJP MP Dr. Dinesh after participating in cleanliness drive in Uttar Pradesh's Lucknow.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath participated in the campaign in Sitapur.

Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw participated in the campaign in Gurugram, Haryana. He said, "A '14 minute clean-up' protocol has been prepared for the Vande Bharat trains... Today this will start at 35 places and then it will be carried forward later..."

Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan participated in the campaign in Delhi. He said, "The country is celebrating 'Shramdaan for cleanliness' today... I have come to Delhi Vishwavidyalaya to participate in the cleanliness drive..."

Union Minister Dr Jitendra Singh also participated in the 'Swachhata Hi Seva' campaign in Delhi. He said " it has become a mass movement... More than 4 lakh toilets were constructed in the first year... No one can have a problem with cleanliness..."

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant participatds in the 'Swachhata Hi Seva' campaign in Sanquelim. He said, "In our Goa, every Gram Panchayat, every municipality and every department is connected with the Swachhata Abhiyan'.."

India's Union Minister for Housing & Urban Affairs & Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas, Hardeep Sigh Puri took to X to call on people to actively participate in the event today.

Hardeep Singh Puri also participated in the campaign in Delhi and said, “It is a very innovative thing that today so many people performed Shramdaan together."

Jammu and Kashmir Lt Governor Manoj Sinha as part of 'Swachhata hi Seva' campaign in Srinagar flagged off 'Dal Lake' cleaning drive.

Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia participated in the campaign in Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh. He said, “140 cr people of this country will work towards fulfilling the dream of Mahatma Gandhi."

During PM Modi's 105th episode of Mann ki Baat, PM Modi stated that a major cleanliness event is scheduled for October 1 at 10 AM. He encouraged citizens to allocate their time and participate in this cleanliness campaign within their neighborhoods, parks, riversides, and public areas.

(With inputs from ANI and PTI)

