Watch| Swachh Bharat: From JP Nadda, Amit Shah to Eknath Shinde join hands to PM Modi's call for ‘Swachhata Hi Seva’
Political leaders from across the country including JP Nadda and Meenakashi Lekhi joined hands and actively participated in the call for cleanliness drive by PM Modi.
PM Modi tweeted, “Today, as the nation focuses on Swachhata, Ankit Baiyanpuriya and I did the same! Beyond just cleanliness, we blended fitness and well-being also into the mix. It is all about that Swachh and Swasth Bharat vibe!"
Union Home Minister Amit Shah participated in the 'Shramdaan for cleanliness' program under the 'Swachhata Hi Seva' campaign in Ahmedabad, Gujarat.
Union Minister Piyush Goyal and Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla participated in the 'Swachhata Hi Seva' campaign in Rajasthan's Kota.
Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde participated in cleanliness drive in Mumbai.