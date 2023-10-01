The Swachh Bharat Mission was launched on October 2 on the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti that commemorates birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi also known as Mahatma, Bapu or Father of the Nation.

History

The Swachh Bharat Mission was launched on October 2 in the year 2014 by the Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi. In 2021, PM Modi introduced the Swachh Bharat Mission-Urban 2.0 with the objective of making all Indian cities 'Garbage Free' and 'Water Secure.' SBM-U 2.0 was initiated on October 1 in the year 2021 which spans five years.

It serves as a forerunner to the 'Swachhata Pakhwada - Swachhata Hi Seva' 2023 campaign.

Significance

To accelerate the efforts to achieve open defecation-free status and universal sanitation coverage throughout India and to put the focus on sanitation, the PM Modi launched the Swachh Bharat Mission.

The Swachh Bharat Mission -U 2.0 strives for 100% source segregation, door-to-door waste collection, scientific waste management of all fractions of waste including safe disposal in scientific landfills, and the remediation of legacy dumpsites into green zones. All towns, Gram Panchayats, government sectors like civil aviation, railways and public institutions will be facilitating cleanliness events on October 1.