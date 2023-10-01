PM Modi urges the nation to actively participate in the mega cleanliness drive on October 1 at 10 AM.

The Swachh Bharat Mission was launched on October 2 on the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti that commemorates birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi also known as Mahatma, Bapu or Father of the Nation.

History The Swachh Bharat Mission was launched on October 2 in the year 2014 by the Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi. In 2021, PM Modi introduced the Swachh Bharat Mission-Urban 2.0 with the objective of making all Indian cities 'Garbage Free' and 'Water Secure.' SBM-U 2.0 was initiated on October 1 in the year 2021 which spans five years.

It serves as a forerunner to the 'Swachhata Pakhwada - Swachhata Hi Seva' 2023 campaign.

Significance To accelerate the efforts to achieve open defecation-free status and universal sanitation coverage throughout India and to put the focus on sanitation, the PM Modi launched the Swachh Bharat Mission.

The Swachh Bharat Mission -U 2.0 strives for 100% source segregation, door-to-door waste collection, scientific waste management of all fractions of waste including safe disposal in scientific landfills, and the remediation of legacy dumpsites into green zones. All towns, Gram Panchayats, government sectors like civil aviation, railways and public institutions will be facilitating cleanliness events on October 1.

On September 29, PM Modi said that Swachh Bharat (Clean India) is a collective responsibility and that every contribution matters. In a post on X (formerly Twitter), he stated, "1st October at 10 AM, we come together for a pivotal cleanliness initiative. A Swachh Bharat is a shared responsibility, and every effort counts. Join this noble endeavour to usher in a cleaner future."

Also read: Gandhi Jayanti 2023: From date, history to significance, all you need to know about Mahatma Gandhi's birth anniversary India's Union Minister for Housing & Urban Affairs & Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas, Hardeep Sigh Puri took to X to call on people to actively participate in the event today.

During his 105th episode of Mann ki Baat, PM Modi started a major cleanliness event scheduled for October 1 at 10 AM. He encouraged citizens to allocate their time and participate in this cleanliness campaign within their neighborhoods, parks, riversides, and public areas.

This initiative, titled the 'Ek Tareekh, Ek Ghanta, Ek Saath' Campaign, is a mega cleanliness drive to mark Gandhi Jayanti celebrations. PM Modi appealed for one hour of 'Shramdaan for swachhata' at 10 AM on October 1.

Also read: Gandhi Jayanti 2023: Top inspirational quotes of Mahatma Gandhi that continue to inspire us even today A dedicated portal has been established to assist organizations in organising various activities, and it will also invite influencers and citizens to join as Swachhata Ambassadors. Participants can upload pictures to the portal to mark their involvement.

