Swami Vivekananda’s 122nd death anniversary: PM Modi pays tribute saying, ‘His teachings give strength to millions’

  • July 4th marks 122nd death anniversary of Swami Vivekananda.

Written By Riya R Alex
Updated11:44 AM IST
Swami Vivekananda was one of pioneers to carry Indian culture abroad.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid his tribute to Swami Vivekananda on his 122nd death anniversary on Thursday. The PM reiterated the dream of achieving a prosperous and progressive society.

 

“I pay homage to Swami Vivekananda on his Punya Tithi. His teachings give strength to millions. His profound wisdom and relentless pursuit of knowledge are also very motivating. We reiterate our commitment to fulfil his dream of a prosperous and progressive society,” PM Modi posted on X.

 

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee too paid tribute to Swami Vivekananda on his 122nd death anniversary and said it was the great monk patriot, who taught us to love our religion and country without being divisive.

"Remembering Swami Vivekananda on the solemn occasion of his death anniversary today. My tributes to the great monk-patriot, who taught us to love our religion and country without being sectarian or divisive," she posted on X.

Swami Vivekananda, who died on July 4, 1902, played an important role in the spiritual enlightenment of the masses and spreading Indian culture across the globe.He was a disciple of Ramakrishna Paramahansa and established the Ramakrishna Mission in 1897. He established Belur Math in 1899 where he died in 1902.

He spread Vedanta philosophy in the West and established the Ramakrishna Math and Ramakrishna Mission to serve the poor. He became a popular figure after his speech in Parliament of Religions in Chicago.He said ”I am proud to belong to a religion which has taught the world both tolerance and universal acceptance. We believe not only in universal toleration, but we accept all religions as true. I am proud to belong to a nation which has sheltered the persecuted and the refugees of all religions and all nations of the earth,” in his famous speech in the Parliament of Religions.

 

 

