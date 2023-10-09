Swaminarayan Akshardham, largest Hindu temple outside India inaugurated

The largest Hindu temple outside India, BAPS Swaminarayan Akshardham, has been inaugurated in New Jersey, the United States in the presence of Mahant Swami Maharaj following a nine-day celebration that commenced on September 30. Swaminarayan Akshardham is spread over 185 acres.

At the inauguration ceremony, Mahant Swami Maharaj conducted the 'Pran Prathistha' ritual at the temple, surrounded by traditional ceremonies and rituals. Construction of the temple, devoted to Bhagwan Swaminarayan, commenced in 2011 and was successfully completed this year. It was a collaborative effort of 12,500 volunteers hailing from various parts of the globe. Notably, one of its distinctive attributes is the largest elliptical stone dome ever built.

“We were waiting for this moment for the last several years," Volunteer Lenin Joshi said. He added that people from all across the world, irrespective of their religion, would be able to visit the temple.

ABOUT THE TEMPLE

The temple reportedly has been built by nearly 12,500 volunteers - men, women and children - who took a break from their jobs and studies and dedicated themselves for days and months to construct the temple.

To construct the temple, 1.9 million cubic feet of stone was used and it was brought from over 29 different sites around the world that includes “granite from India, sandstone from Rajasthan, teakwood from Myanmar, marble from Greece, Turkey and Italy and limestone from Bulgaria and Turkey".

There are 10,000 statues in the temple and elements from Indian architecture and culture have been used to construct the temple.

Globally, BAPS Swaminarayan Akshardhams are landmarks of Hindu art, architecture, and culture and serve as spiritual and community hubs, open to people of all faiths and backgrounds.

“Akshardham in New Jersey marks the third such cultural complex globally. The first Akshardham was created in Gandhinagar, the capital of Gujarat, India, in 1992, followed by Akshardham in New Delhi in 2005," a statement said.

During the week, India’s Permanent Representative at the UN Ambassador Ruchira Kamboj led a delegation of ambassadors and representatives from the United Nations to the temple ahead of the grand dedication ceremony on October 8.

Actor Akshay Kumar also tweeted about the grand inauguration of the Akshardham temple in New Jersey.

He said, “Congratulations on the grand opening of Akshardham in New Jersey! It’s a moment of pride to see it become the largest Hindu temple in America and second largest in the world. I’ve had the pleasure of meeting and seeing the vision of Guru Mahant Swami Maharaj into making this happen. Absolutely brilliant!"

