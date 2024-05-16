Swati Maliwal ‘assault’ case: AAP MP files police complaint, FIR names Bibhav Kumar
An FIR has been registered in the Swati Maliwal assault case, naming Bibhav Kumar
Delhi Police sources have informed that Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Rajya Sabha MP Swati Maliwal, who was allegedly assaulted by Bibhav Kumar, who served as personal assistant to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, has given a police complaint. According to the Delhi Police, an FIR has also been registered in the Swati Maliwal assault case, naming Bibhav Kumar. The assault took place at the chief minister's residence.