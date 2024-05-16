Delhi Police sources have informed that Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Rajya Sabha MP Swati Maliwal, who was allegedly assaulted by Bibhav Kumar, who served as personal assistant to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, has given a police complaint. According to the Delhi Police, an FIR has also been registered in the Swati Maliwal assault case, naming Bibhav Kumar. The assault took place at the chief minister's residence. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Delhi Police registered the FIR filed under Indian Penal Code sections: 354 (Assault or criminal force on a woman with intent to outrage her modesty), 506 (criminal intimidation), 509 (Word gesture or act of intent to insult), 323 (Assault) and other sections of IPC, according to ANI.

A Delhi Police team visited Swati Maliwal at her residence in New Delhi on Thursday, days after the AAP MP was allegedly assaulted at Arvind Kejriwal's residence. The police questioned Swati Maliwal for more than four hours, officials said and recorded her statements. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

A two-member team of the Delhi Police recorded her statement at her residence in Central Delhi. According to a police officer, Swati Maliwal told police about the incident at the chief minister's residence on Monday. The officer said police might register a complaint in the “assault" matter.

On Monday, May 13, Swati Maliwal reportedly went to the Civil Lines police station and alleged that a member of Arvind Kejriwal's personal staff “assaulted" her. She did not, however, file a formal complaint with the police.

Earlier on Thursday, the National Commission for Women (NCW) summoned Arvind Kejriwal's aide Bibhav Kumar over Swati Maliwal's allegations. His hearing is scheduled for Friday at 11 am. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Meanwhile, Arvind Kejriwal is being slammed for not speaking on the alleged assault on Swati Maliwal, as the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has accused him of evading questions on the incident.

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said, “It is surprising in fact shocking that Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal has not spoken a word about his party MP Rajya Sabha Swati Maliwal who was misbehaved with and beaten up in CM's residence. The CM has not acted, responded or spoken about it."

“Today, I am being told that in Uttar Pradesh, he was seen walking around with the accused...It is utterly shameful that a woman who headed the Delhi Commission for Women is treated like this," she said. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

(With agency inputs)

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed - it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!