Swati Maliwal assault case: Bibhav Kumar’s judicial custody extended till July 6

  • Tis Hazari Court has extended the judicial custody of Bibhav Kumar till July 6.

Delhi's Tis Hazari court extended judicial custody of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's aide Bibhav Kumar
Delhi’s Tis Hazari court extended judicial custody of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s aide Bibhav Kumar(ANI)

Tis Hazari court in New Delhi on Saturday extended till July 6 the judicial custody of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's aide Bibhav Kumar in the Swati Maliwal assault case. AAP Rajya Sabha MP had accused Bibhav Kumar of assaulting her at the chief minister's official residence on May 13

Bibhav Kumar was produced through video conferencing before Metropolitan Magistrate Gaurav Goyal who extended his judicial custody till July 6.

Bibhav Kumar was arrested on May 18 and was sent to police custody for five days by a magisterial court, which noted that his arrest rendered his anticipatory bail plea moot. On May 24, he was transferred to judicial custody for four days, after which he was once again remanded to police custody for three days.

An FIR was registered against Bibhav Kumar on May 16 under various Indian Penal Code provisions, including those related to criminal intimidation, assault or criminal force on a woman with the intent to disrobe and attempt to commit culpable homicide.

A bail application by Bibhav Kumar was also dismissed by Delhi's Tis Hazari Court considering the threats received by Swati Maliwal.

Meanwhile, Swami Maliwal has written to INDIA bloc leaders, seeking time from them to discuss the incident at Arvind Kejriwal's residence.

In a letter addressed to INDIA bloc leaders Rahul Gandhi and Sharad Pawar, Swati Maliwal expressed her grievances, stating that she faced "victim shaming and character assassination" for speaking out against the abuse.

"Instead of finding support, I was confronted with incessant attacks on my character and victim shaming orchestrated by the leaders and volunteers of my own party," she wrote, adding, “Over the past one month, I have encountered first-hand pain and isolation a survivor faces when she fights for justice. . . I would like to seek your time to discuss this pertinent issue.”

(With agency inputs)

