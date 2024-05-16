In her first reaction after the alleged “assault" incident at the Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's residence, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Rajya Sabha MP Swati Maliwal on Thursday said she had given her statement to the police and hoped an “appropriate action" would be taken against the accused. Three days after the alleged incident at Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's residence, where his close aide Bibhav Kumar allegedly "assaulted" Swati Maliwal, she said the past few days have been very difficult for her.

Taking to social media platform X, Swati Maliwal said, “What happened to me was extremely bad. I have given my statement to the police on the incident that happened to me. I hope appropriate action will be taken. The past days have been very difficult for me. I thank those who prayed [for me]. Those who tried to do character assassination, saying [I was] doing it at the behest of the other party, God bless them too."

Swati Maliwal also spoke about the Lok Sabha elections 2024 and said the issues of the country are more important. Amid attacks on Arvind Kejriwal and the AAP by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Swati Maliwal requested the saffron party to not politicise the “assault" incident.

“Important elections are going on in the country, Swati Maliwal is not important, the issues of the country are important. There is a special request to BJP people not to do politics on this incident," she said in her post.

A two-member team of the Delhi Police reached her residence in Central Delhi and recorded her statement on Thursday. According to an officer, Swati Maliwal told police about the incident that happened at the chief minister's residence on Monday. She also filed a police complaint.

In a statement, the Delhi Police said an FIR has been lodged in the Swati Maliwal “assault" case. The AAP chief's private secretary Bibhav Kumar's name has also been included in the complaint, police said.

Milestone Alert! Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed - it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!