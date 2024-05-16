Swati Maliwal breaks silence on ‘assault’ incident: ‘Past few days were difficult, what happened with me…’
In her first reaction, Swati Maliwal said she had given her statement to the police and hoped an ‘appropriate action’ would be taken against the accused.
In her first reaction after the alleged “assault" incident at the Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's residence, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Rajya Sabha MP Swati Maliwal on Thursday said she had given her statement to the police and hoped an “appropriate action" would be taken against the accused. Three days after the alleged incident at Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's residence, where his close aide Bibhav Kumar allegedly "assaulted" Swati Maliwal, she said the past few days have been very difficult for her.