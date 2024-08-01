Swati Maliwal case: ’Bibhav Kumar assaulted her even after….’, says Supreme Court; issues notice to Delhi Police

Supreme Court on Thursday issued notice to Delhi Police regarding a bail plea by Bibhav Kumar, an aid to Aam Aadmi Party leader and Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

The Supreme Court issued a notice to the Delhi Police on Thursday, August 1, regarding a bail plea filed by Bibhav Kumar, an aide to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. Bibhav Kumar was arrested in May following assault allegations made by AAP MP Swati Maliwal, NDTV reported. The AAP MP accused Bibhav Kumar of thrashing her in Kejriwal's residence. 

The next hearing on the matter has been set for August 7. Earlier, the Delhi High Court and a trial court denied bail to Bibhav Kumar, who is in judicial custody until July 16.

Bibhav Kumar is charged with criminal intimidation, assault or use of criminal force with the intent to disrobe a woman and attempt to commit culpable homicide in addition to “disappearing evidence and giving false information.”

The apex court, during the brief hearing this morning, said, "We normally grant bail... we grant bail to murderers and killers". It further noted, “Look at the FIR. She (Ms Maliwal) was crying (during the assault).” The court seemed unconvinced by arguments that Bibhav Kumar gave and called him a “goon” while considering the possibility that he would influence witnesses if granted bail.

The Supreme Court said Swati Maliwal assault case: “He (Bibhav Kumar) assaulted her even after she told about her physical conditions”, reported PTI. It added, "He (Bibhav Kumar) acted like some goon has entered the official residence of CM."

Senior advocate Abhishek Singhvi, appearing for Bhibhav Kumar, said, “The Incident was on May 13. The FIR was lodged on May 16... the story in the FIR is strange. She went to the police station on the first day but came back (Ms Maliwal did not file a police complaint or make a statement on that day). She did not lodge the FIR. A FIR was lodged with injuries three days later,” reported NDTV.

Swati Maliwal in her complaint said that the assault involved strike in the chest, stomach and pelvic areas, and that she felt "absolutely shocked and was screaming for help over and over again".

