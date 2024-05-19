Delhi Police on Sunday said that no permission has been sought over Aam Aadmi Party's call for protest outside BJP headquarters on May 19. Thus, Aam Aadmi Party leaders and workers will not be allowed to march towards BJP headquarters.

Delhi Chief Minister and AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal, along with other party leaders and workers, is scheduled to march towards the BJP headquarters today from DDU Marg in connection with his aide Bibhav Kumar's arrest in Swati Maliwal ‘assault’ case.

Security has been beefed up outside BJP headquarters as the video footage from the scene suggests.

Delhi Traffic Police issued a traffic advisory in view of the proposed protest by AAP. The traffic advisory states, “Traffic will remain heavy at DDU Marg, IP Marg, Minto Road and Vikas Marg. DDU marg may be closed for traffic movement between 11.00 am to 2.00 pm. Kindly avoid these roads and plan your journey accordingly."

The AAP, in response to the allegations made by Swati Maliwal, posted a series of videos on its social media handle of platform X on Saturday that stated, "This video exposes the truth behind Swati Maliwal's allegations." In the voice-over video, the party accuses Swati Maliwal of staging a drama, “Swati Maliwal can be seen being taken out by the security staff of CM's residence and neither she is limping nor any head injuries can be seen," reported ANI .

. The audio further states, “Her clothes are also not torn which she claimed in her complaint. In the second video, which is of four days after the incident she can be seen staging a drama and she even started limping after the FIR got registered. A wheelchair is also brought for her. What kind of a game is this?"

On Saturday, a Delhi court sentenced Bibhav Kumar, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal's former personal assistant (PA), to five days in police custody, reported PTI .

. Meanwhile, Delhi Education Minister and AAP leader Atishi on May 18 claimed that Swati Maliwal filed the assault FIR at Civil Lines police station on Thursday against Arvind Kejriwal's aide at the behest of the ruling BJP amid ongoing Lok Sabha polls.

While urging an unbiased probe, Atishi alleged that the AAP Rajya Sabha member had been in touch with BJP leaders.

Atishi further alleged that the former DCW chief was made to 'hatch this conspiracy' using an old Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) case as leverage and was being used as a 'pawn.'

Furthermore, the Jay Prakash Narayan Trauma Centre at AIIMS submitted a Medico-Legal report that indicated Swati Maliwal had bruises over her right cheek and left leg.

It is important to note that the Vigilance Department terminated Bibhav Kumar's service last month in view of a pending criminal case.

(With agency inputs)

Milestone Alert! Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed - it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!