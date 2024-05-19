AAP protest at BJP headquarters: Security beefed up, Delhi Police issues traffic advisory, check 10 latest updates
Delhi Police issued a traffic advisory in view of the proposed protest by AAP at DDU Marg in Delhi today. The agitators are set to march towards BJP headquarters to protest against the arrest of Bibhav Kumar in Swati Maliwal ‘assault’ case.
Delhi Police on Sunday said that no permission has been sought over Aam Aadmi Party's call for protest outside BJP headquarters on May 19. Thus, Aam Aadmi Party leaders and workers will not be allowed to march towards BJP headquarters.