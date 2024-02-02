Sweden’s Riksbank Takes First Step Toward Interest Rate Cuts
The Riksbank held rates steady and said it may lower borrowing costs as soon as in the first half of the year, pivoting from a tightening campaign that tipped the Swedish economy into a recession.
