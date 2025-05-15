Sweet treat turns bitter: Lizard tail found in Havmor ice cream cone; woman hospitalised, brand fined ₹50,000

A routine ice cream treat turned into a horrifying ordeal for a woman in Ahmedabad after she allegedly discovered parts of a dead lizard inside a cone she had already begun eating. The incident, which occurred recently in the city’s Maninagar area, has led to swift regulatory action against both the vendor and the manufacturer, reported NDTV.

In a video posted on social media platform X, the woman recounted the disturbing experience. She said she had purchased four cones of Havmor brand ice cream from Mahalaxmi Corner, a shop in Maninagar, for herself and her children. While she was halfway through one of the cones, she noticed something unusual embedded within the remaining ice cream — what appeared to be the severed tail of a lizard.