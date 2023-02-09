Swiggy curbs passwords sharing, restricts 'Swiggy One Membership' to 2 devices
- In an email sent to its subscribers, Swiggy informed about the changes made to the company’s One membership policy. This email stated that beginning from Feb 8, 2023, Swiggy One Members will not be able to use one account on not more than up to two smartphones.
Food delivery giant Swiggy cracks down on password sharing after Netflix. Recently, the company announced its amendments to its Swiggy One membership. According to its new policies, users will only be able to use the Swiggy One membership in only up to two phones. This clearly means that the food delivery company wants to curb the issue of password sharing which was potentially affecting its business.
