Swiggy curbs passwords sharing, restricts 'Swiggy One Membership' to 2 devices

Food delivery giant Swiggy cracks down on password sharing after Netflix. Recently, the company announced its amendments to its Swiggy One membership. According to its new policies, users will only be able to use the Swiggy One membership in only up to two phones. This clearly means that the food delivery company wants to curb the issue of password sharing which was potentially affecting its business.

In an email sent to its subscribers, Swiggy informed about the changes made to the company’s One membership policy. This email stated that beginning from Feb 8, 2023, Swiggy One Members will not be able to use one account on not more than up to two smartphones.

“The Swiggy One membership is meant for personal usage. Implementing this change will reduce the instances of misuse. This will ensure we are able to serve our members in the most optimal way while still maintaining fair usage within reasonable parameters.This change ensures that we continue to make the membership affordable for all customers and sustainable for Swiggy," said Swiggy.

Moreover, the food delivery service also added that those who adhere to the two devices limit would not get affected by the changes announced by the company. The company can determine about the One membership account used in more than two devices by analysing usage history.

Meanwhile, the food and grocery delivery aggregator on Monday said that the company has appointed Mallika Srinivasan, Padma Shri awardee and Chairman and Managing Director of TAFE, Shailesh Haribhakti, Chairman of Shailesh Haribhakti & Associates, and Sahil Barua, Managing Director and CEO at Delhivery as directors on the company's board.

“We’re very excited about bringing on Mallika Srinivasan, Shailesh Haribhakti, and Sahil Barua to Swiggy’s Board of Directors. They have very rich and diverse experiences in building sustainable businesses at scale. Getting these new and powerful perspectives and strengthening our governance will immensely benefit us as we march ahead in our mission to bring unparalleled convenience to consumers," said Sriharsha Majety, CEO and Co-founder of Swiggy

This comes at a time when Swiggy has fired 380 employees or nearly 6% of its 6,000-strong staff, to tame costs.