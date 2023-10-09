Swiggy riders in Mumbai on indefinite strike, seek higher pay: Reports
The strike was launched on October 8, and has since then affected Swiggy's food delivery and Instamart services in Mumbai region.
Riders affiliated with Swiggy, the Bengaluru-based food delivery aggregator, have launched an "indefinite strike" in Mumbai, seeking higher payout and improved working conditions, reports said on October 9.
The protesting riders, in a video shared by Galli News, could be heard as saying that they need “higher payouts". After spending around 8 years with the company, “we are facing a kind of demotion as our pay is shrinking", a worker alleged, while speaking to the local news portal. “We have to cover 6 km for just ₹20," another rider said, as he also pointed towards the high fuel prices.
“Where we used to earn ₹100, now we are earning only ₹40," another Swiggy rider alleged.
The company was yet to issue a statement in response to the reports of riders' strike.
Notably, delivery executives' earnings comprises of three units – the payout paid on each order that depends on the distance travelled, incentive pay and surge pay.
The strike in Mumbai by Swiggy workers comes months after a similar strike was called by the company's riders in Chennai. The stir, in May, was centred around the demand of higher payout per order.
Earlier this year, riders working with the Zomato-owned Blinkit had also launched a strike in Delhi-NCR, as they accused the company of reducing their wages by changing the payout structure.
