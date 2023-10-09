Swiggy riders in Mumbai on indefinite strike, seek higher pay: Reports

Riders affiliated with Swiggy, the Bengaluru-based food delivery aggregator, have launched an "indefinite strike" in Mumbai, seeking higher payout and improved working conditions, reports said on October 9.

The strike has been launched by the ‘Swiggy unit’ of Rashtriya Karamchari Sena, the workers' union affiliated to the Maharashtra-ruling Shiv Sena party. In videos shared on social media, the Swiggy workers could be seen taking out bike rallies with placards in a bid to highlight their demands. The strike was launched by them on October 8, and has since then affected the services of Swiggy in Mumbai region, the reports added. Several internet users pointed out that they were not able to place orders for food, or for groceries through Instamart, on the company's app.

Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels. Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights! Click here!

The protesting riders, in a video shared by Galli News, could be heard as saying that they need “higher payouts". After spending around 8 years with the company, “we are facing a kind of demotion as our pay is shrinking", a worker alleged, while speaking to the local news portal. “We have to cover 6 km for just ₹20," another rider said, as he also pointed towards the high fuel prices.

“Where we used to earn ₹100, now we are earning only ₹40," another Swiggy rider alleged.

The company was yet to issue a statement in response to the reports of riders' strike.

Notably, delivery executives' earnings comprises of three units – the payout paid on each order that depends on the distance travelled, incentive pay and surge pay.

The strike in Mumbai by Swiggy workers comes months after a similar strike was called by the company's riders in Chennai. The stir, in May, was centred around the demand of higher payout per order.

Earlier this year, riders working with the Zomato-owned Blinkit had also launched a strike in Delhi-NCR, as they accused the company of reducing their wages by changing the payout structure.

"Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels 🚀 Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights!" Click here!