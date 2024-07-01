Swiss Alps Slammed by More Severe Flooding, Landslides

Switzerland faced heavy rainfall and thunderstorms for the second weekend in a row, causing landslides, floods and property damage in the mountainous south of the country.

Bloomberg
First Published1 Jul 2024
Swiss Alps Slammed by More Severe Flooding, Landslides
Swiss Alps Slammed by More Severe Flooding, Landslides

(Bloomberg) -- Switzerland faced heavy rainfall and thunderstorms for the second weekend in a row, causing landslides, floods and property damage in the mountainous south of the country.  

Two people died and another was missing following a mudslide, a bridge collapse cut off some valleys from access by land, and parts of the A9 national highway are closed after the Maggia and Vispa rivers broke their banks in the cantons of Ticino and Valais, according to reports by national broadcaster SRF. 

Some mountain roads, including the Gotthard Pass that connects the alpine nation’s north and south, are closed temporarily, and local rail lines have been interrupted as well. 

The Swiss Army has been deployed, but continuing rain is complicating rescue efforts, the Ticino cantonal police told SRF on Sunday. Flood risks continue for Lake Constance and the Rhone River, the Swiss Federal Office of Meteorology said on its website. 

President Viola Amherd called on the nation’s residents to stay alert and follow official instructions. 

The latest severe weather comes just a week after heavy rainfall caused damage in Switzerland’s Misox valley, and weeks after large parts of southern Germany also faced widespread flooding. 

The increased incidence of extreme weather events has been tied to climate change, and puts a focus on the need for additional spending on protective measures. 

“The infrastructure in certain alpine valleys will be destroyed more often than it can be rebuilt,” Reinhard Steurer, a climate policy expert, told the newspaper NZZ. 

Swiss cantons, municipalities and the federal government spent around CHF 625 million ($692 million) in the past year on protection against natural hazards, on top of investments for structurally weak areas in the Alps, NZZ estimated. 

(Updates with background on climate-related spending from seventh paragraph.)

More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.MoreLess
HomeNewsSwiss Alps Slammed by More Severe Flooding, Landslides

Most Active Stocks

Indus Towers

375.05
10:18 AM | 28 JUN 2024
9.4 (2.57%)

Bharat Electronics

306.20
10:28 AM | 28 JUN 2024
1.7 (0.56%)

State Bank Of India

848.85
10:14 AM | 28 JUN 2024
4.7 (0.56%)

Indian Oil Corporation

165.60
10:29 AM | 28 JUN 2024
2 (1.22%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High

CEAT

2,823.40
10:15 AM | 28 JUN 2024
227.4 (8.76%)

Bombay Burmah Trading Corporation

2,033.10
10:29 AM | 28 JUN 2024
146.7 (7.78%)

IIFL Finance

517.45
10:27 AM | 28 JUN 2024
36.95 (7.69%)

Praj Industries

728.25
10:24 AM | 28 JUN 2024
49.65 (7.32%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market Value Up Icon

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    74,134.00288.00
    Chennai
    73,703.00359.00
    Delhi
    73,990.00934.00
    Kolkata
    73,487.00-72.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    102.86/L0.00
    Chennai
    100.85/L-0.01
    Kolkata
    103.94/L0.00
    New Delhi
    94.72/L0.00

    Popular in News

    More From Popular in News
    OPEN IN APP
    HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

    Wait for it…

    Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

    Yes, Continue