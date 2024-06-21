Hello User
Swiss court sends 4 Hinduja family members to over 4 years in jail for exploiting servants

Swiss court sends 4 Hinduja family members to over 4 years in jail for exploiting servants

Livemint

  • Swiss court sends 4 Hinduja family members to over 4 years in jail for exploiting servants

A file photo of Prakash Hinduja. AFP

A Swiss criminal court on Friday sentenced four members of the wealthy Hinduja family with between four and 4 1/2 years in prison for exploiting their vulnerable domestic workers. The court at the same time threw out the more severe charges of human trafficking.

The Swiss court said that the four – Prakash Hinduja and his wife, son and daughter-in-law -- were found guilty of exploiting workers and providing unauthorised employment.

However, it dismissed the trafficking charges, saying that the staff understood what they were getting into.

