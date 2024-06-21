A Swiss criminal court on Friday sentenced four members of the wealthy Hinduja family with between four and 4 1/2 years in prison for exploiting their vulnerable domestic workers. The court at the same time threw out the more severe charges of human trafficking. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Swiss court said that the four – Prakash Hinduja and his wife, son and daughter-in-law -- were found guilty of exploiting workers and providing unauthorised employment.

However, it dismissed the trafficking charges, saying that the staff understood what they were getting into.

