Swiss manufacturer Liebherr to bring jobs to north Mississippi

Swiss manufacturer Liebherr to bring jobs to north Mississippi

AP
Updated24 Jul 2024, 02:21 AM IST
Swiss manufacturer Liebherr to bring jobs to north Mississippi
Swiss manufacturer Liebherr to bring jobs to north Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Liebherr, one of the largest manufacturers of construction equipment in the world, is bringing a $176 million investment and 180 jobs to northeast Mississippi, state officials announced Tuesday.

The Swiss company plans distribution and manufacturing operations in Lee County as part of its North American expansion, the Mississippi Development Authority said. The jobs are expected to be in place by 2026.

MDA spokeswoman Tammy Craft said the state authority is providing a $5 million loan for construction and equipment and tax incentives valued at almost $13.5 million over 10 years.

The company plans to develop a new 1 million square foot (.09 square kilometer) campus on a 118-acre ( .48 square kilometer) site in The HIVE Business Park in Tupelo, the MDA said in a statement.

“The first phase of the project will encompass the construction of a state-of-the art logistics center to serve the distribution and logistics operations for Liebherr’s after-sales services. Following the initial phase, the company will invest in additional work to support its other product segments,” the agency said.

Gov. Tate Reeves welcomed the company to Mississippi, saying he's “excited to watch the company play an integral role in our continued prosperity.”

Liebherr Managing Director Joerg Stroebele said Tupelo is the “ideal location” to deliver its products to clients in the U.S. and those on the North and South American continents.

“Its unique logistical capabilities combined with the central geographical location will make a difference to us and our clients," he said, crediting Mississippi's business climate and a strong labor market for the location choice.

Liebherr is a family-run technology company that in addition to construction equipment provides high-quality, user-oriented products and services in a wide range of areas. The Liebherr Group has more than 150 companies in more than 50 countries and currently employs more than 53,000 people worldwide, according to the company's website.

Catch all the Budget News , Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:24 Jul 2024, 02:21 AM IST
HomeNewsSwiss manufacturer Liebherr to bring jobs to north Mississippi

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Bharat Electronics

    301.50
    03:56 PM | 23 JUL 2024
    -11.1 (-3.55%)

    Tata Steel

    160.05
    03:58 PM | 23 JUL 2024
    -0.3 (-0.19%)

    Tata Power

    416.35
    03:58 PM | 23 JUL 2024
    -7.9 (-1.86%)

    NTPC

    382.35
    03:58 PM | 23 JUL 2024
    8.8 (2.36%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Network 18 Media & Investments

    85.30
    03:59 PM | 23 JUL 2024
    7.2 (9.22%)

    Asahi India Glass

    699.50
    03:29 PM | 23 JUL 2024
    55.15 (8.56%)

    CE Info Systems

    2,455.50
    03:59 PM | 23 JUL 2024
    193.45 (8.55%)

    Borosil Renewables

    518.25
    03:49 PM | 23 JUL 2024
    39.35 (8.22%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market Value Up Icon

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      75,195.00-315.00
      Chennai
      75,122.00-535.00
      Delhi
      75,048.00-169.00
      Kolkata
      75,561.00417.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.75/L-0.23
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in News

      More From Popular in News
      OPEN IN APP
      HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanBudget

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

      Yes, Continue