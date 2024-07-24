Swiss manufacturer Liebherr to bring jobs to north Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Liebherr, one of the largest manufacturers of construction equipment in the world, is bringing a $176 million investment and 180 jobs to northeast Mississippi, state officials announced Tuesday.

The Swiss company plans distribution and manufacturing operations in Lee County as part of its North American expansion, the Mississippi Development Authority said. The jobs are expected to be in place by 2026.

MDA spokeswoman Tammy Craft said the state authority is providing a $5 million loan for construction and equipment and tax incentives valued at almost $13.5 million over 10 years.

The company plans to develop a new 1 million square foot (.09 square kilometer) campus on a 118-acre ( .48 square kilometer) site in The HIVE Business Park in Tupelo, the MDA said in a statement.

“The first phase of the project will encompass the construction of a state-of-the art logistics center to serve the distribution and logistics operations for Liebherr’s after-sales services. Following the initial phase, the company will invest in additional work to support its other product segments,” the agency said.

Gov. Tate Reeves welcomed the company to Mississippi, saying he's “excited to watch the company play an integral role in our continued prosperity.”

Liebherr Managing Director Joerg Stroebele said Tupelo is the “ideal location” to deliver its products to clients in the U.S. and those on the North and South American continents.

“Its unique logistical capabilities combined with the central geographical location will make a difference to us and our clients," he said, crediting Mississippi's business climate and a strong labor market for the location choice.