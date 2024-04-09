Synapses launches $125 mn fund focused on climate, health tech
Synapses will target early-stage startups that demonstrate a strong product-market fit and the ability to engage customers who clearly understand the addressed problem
Ruchira Shukla, former head of the International Finance Corporation (IFC), and Karthik Chandrasekar on Tuesday announced the launch of Synapses, a new $125 million venture fund aimed at enhancing STEM (science, technology, engineering, and mathematics) opportunities in climate-tech and health-tech space.