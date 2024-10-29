Syrma SGS Technologies targets $1 billion revenue by FY27
Summary
- Syrma SGS Technologies is 'seriously evaluating' new business opportunities in semiconductors and printed circuit board manufacturing, MD Jasbir Singh Gujral said in an exclusive interaction with Mint.
Syrma SGS Technology Ltd, an electronic system design and manufacturing company, aims to clock $1 billion in revenue by FY27 and is 'seriously evaluating’ opportunities in manufacturing semiconductors and printed circuit boards, managing director Jasbir Singh Gujral said in an exclusive interview with Mint.